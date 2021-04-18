Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $105,838.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $105,838.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

