Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.01. 4,532,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The firm has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.