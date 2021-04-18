Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.34. 5,777,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

