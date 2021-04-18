Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 5,307,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

