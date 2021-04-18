POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0890 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $25.52 million and $1.68 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,724,999 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.