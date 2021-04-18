Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.37 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $349.53 or 0.00632155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00673844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00087802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

