PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $618,222.14 and $32,958.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

