Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $43.13 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $27.23 or 0.00048502 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.13 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00721970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.99 or 1.00019441 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.00840166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

