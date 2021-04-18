PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0437

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $27,845.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.