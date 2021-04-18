Primecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $1.36 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,898,623 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

