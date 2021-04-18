Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

