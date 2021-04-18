Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

