PRIZM Hits Market Capitalization of $22.76 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and $1.04 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001689 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,696,911,246 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

