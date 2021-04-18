Propy Hits Market Cap of $51.61 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and approximately $994,034.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

