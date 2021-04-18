Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,020,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

