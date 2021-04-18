Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Short Interest Up 35.0% in March

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,120. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.