ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $71,896.43 and $22.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.00548478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,178.81 or 0.03863149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,109,328 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

