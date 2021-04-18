Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $1.02 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

