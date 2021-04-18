PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

