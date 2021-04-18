PutinCoin Market Cap Reaches $338,945.23 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $338,945.23 and $148.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

