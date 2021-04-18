Qtum Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.32 or 0.00035658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,329,868 coins and its circulating supply is 98,296,065 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

