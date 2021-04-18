QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

QCOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.21. 6,582,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

