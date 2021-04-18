Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 959,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $442,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NX stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

