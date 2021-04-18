Quantstamp Market Cap Reaches $61.19 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $61.19 million and $2.69 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.