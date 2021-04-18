Quark (QRK) Market Cap Achieves $2.03 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $443.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.