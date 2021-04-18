Qwertycoin Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

