Radix Hits Market Capitalization of $108.26 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $108.26 million and $4.34 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.