Rakon (RKN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $463,651.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and $463,651.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Buying and Selling Rakon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

