Ravencoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $675.74 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00169730 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,583,940,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

