Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $8.64 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $8.64 or 0.00015340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $266.00 million and $47.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.00722698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.51 or 0.99595006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00834495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,778,984 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

