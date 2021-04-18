Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. 88,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

