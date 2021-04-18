Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

