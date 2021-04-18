RChain Price Tops $0.45 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $219.45 million and $1.27 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00681115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00038503 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

