RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 418,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $73.36.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

