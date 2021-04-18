REAL Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $865.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00691395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00091100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.76 or 0.06293703 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

