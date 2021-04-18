Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $442,025.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

