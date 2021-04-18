Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,355,200 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

