Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.49 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.