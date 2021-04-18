RedFOX Labs Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $294.22 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.00449191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00165418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00195864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001603 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.