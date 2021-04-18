reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.50 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $226,043.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,297 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

