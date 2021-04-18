renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Tops $704.76 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55,994.52 or 0.99295121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $704.76 million and $5.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,586 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

