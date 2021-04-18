Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Rent-A-Center worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

