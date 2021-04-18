Rentberry Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $561,445.13 and approximately $895.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

