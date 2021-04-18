Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,694,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,852. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.