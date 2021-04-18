Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

