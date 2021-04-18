Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,739,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,539,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,479.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$4.17 during trading on Friday. 262,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Resona has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Get Resona alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.