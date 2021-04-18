Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

