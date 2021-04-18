Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 140,792 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $78,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

