Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,229,755 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $112,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 562,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,799 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

