Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of CVS Health worth $74,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $75.88 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.